The Downtowners two-day street fair kicks off Friday for the 50th time and will feature a car show, beer garden, artists, crafters, food venders and other activities.

The Downtowners Street Fair that will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday is one of the longest-running Street Fairs in the state and brings tens of thousands to the community for the two-day event, according to the organization.

A classic car show previously held on Fifth Street and Broadway Avenue will return to the fair.

There is no entry fee to participate in the classic car show but people wanting to participate should message the Downtown Business Association of Bismarck on Facebook, or email barry.Schumaier@kfyrtv.com or maria@downtownbismarck.com.

The Bismarck Larks will bring a beer garden near the car show and a raffle has been added to the event to support the Downtown Bismarck Community Foundation.

“Buskers Corner” featuring local musicians will return at Fourth Street and Broadway Avenue.

The Bismarck Police Department and Burleigh County Sheriff's Department will be at the event engaging with the public.

Local groups will have booths to raise funds for their various causes and organizations.

The Street Fair mobile app will go live Wednesday and can be used to see vendor information and locations, create a favorites list and view other announcements.

A map will also be available at www.downtownbismarck.com and at the Info Booth at Fourth Street and Broadway Avenue.

Broadway Avenue from Third Street to Sixth Street, Fourth Street from Main Avenue to Thayer Avenue, Fifth Street from Main Avenue to Thayer Avenue and alleys leading into the Street Fair will close at 5 p.m. Thursday to make room for the fair. Any vehicles left in the marked "no parking" zones will be towed.

Parking for Street Fair patrons is available in the four city-owned parking ramps for $1.50 per hour or a maximum of $8 for an entire day.

The Downtown Bismarck Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that promotes revitalization in the downtown area, as well as a fundraiser for a number of different local nonprofits and service organizations.