An $18 million nursing home is opening in Napoleon.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house is scheduled from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the recently constructed Wentz Living Center. It's named for a family that started numerous businesses in the Logan County community.

The 68,000-square-foot complex offers 48-single bed rooms, along with an attached 10-unit assisted living apartment complex with underground parking.

Residents of the existing Napoleon Care Center will be moved to the new facility, along with those living in current assisted living apartments, according to developer Bryan Wentz.