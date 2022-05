The Capital Area Transit bus transfer facility between Fifth Street and Seventh Street on Front Avenue near the Bismarck Event Center will be temporarily moved while a water main is replaced.

The bus stop starting Monday will be moved two blocks to the west -- between Third Street and Fifth Street on Front Avenue.

The water main work will take three to four weeks, according to the city.

