Burning restrictions mount in Bismarck-Mandan region amid drought

Burning restrictions in the region are mounting as dry conditions persist this spring.

Ten North Dakota counties including Morton have now implemented some sort of a burn ban, with nine of those counties in the west or central part of the state. The lone eastern county with a ban is Stutsman.

Morton County's ban is effected through Oct. 1. Violations are punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine. The ban is in effect when the North Dakota Rangeland Fire Danger Rating is in the high, very high or extreme category, or when a red flag warning has been issued for the county.

A prohibition on open fires in Morton County parks is not tied to the fire danger rating. Open burning including campfires is banned until further notice. The ban includes charcoal, wood fired or pellet grills, screened patio fireplaces and chimneas, and smokers. The use of portable propane grills, propane fire pits and propane fire rings is allowed, but extreme caution is advised due to dry vegetation.

North Dakota’s Game and Fish Department is prohibiting open burning this spring on the Oahe Wildlife Management Area south of Bismarck-Mandan, as it often does.

The heavily wooded recreation area along the Missouri River is popular with anglers, campers and other outdoor enthusiasts, and it's prone to wildfires before the spring green-up.

All open burning including campfires is banned until further notice, on both sides of the river. The use of portable grills is allowed but extreme caution is advised.

The Oahe Wildlife Management Area covers 16,000 acres or about 25 square miles in portions of Burleigh, Emmons and Morton counties. In addition, surrounding areas included in the open burn ban include Kimball Bottoms and Maclean Bottoms managed by the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District, the Desert off-road vehicle area managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Graner Park managed by Morton County Parks.

Much of central North Dakota is considered abnormally dry, and the west is in either moderate or severe drought, with a large swath of extreme drought in the northwestern corner, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a partnership of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Drought that endured all of last year led to a busy wildfire season, with more than 2,400 fires statewide burning nearly 126,000 acres -- nearly 200 square miles.

Information on burning restrictions and fire danger ratings is at https://ndresponse.gov/burn-ban-restrictions-fire-danger-maps.

