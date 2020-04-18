Burleigh, Morton counties provide information on primary voting by mail

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Morton County and Burleigh County, which will both conduct their 2020 primary elections entirely by mail, have released information on how residents will be able to vote.

"It's pretty consistent across the state," Burleigh County Elections Manager Erika White said.

The North Dakota Secretary of State's office will mail an application to voters between April 20-30, White said. Both counties are asking residents who do not receive an application in the mail to contact either the Morton County or Burleigh County auditor's office, depending on the county they are eligible to vote in.

"It's going to go to the address on file with the North Dakota Department of Transportation office. So whatever's on your driver's license, or whatever address the DOT has on file is where your application will be mailed to," White said.

New arrivals to North Dakota can request an application from Vote.nd.gov if they don't see one in the mail by the beginning of May, White added.

While completing an application, voters will be able to choose whether they would like to receive a general election, special election and/or school board election ballot.