Burleigh, Morton counties ban private fireworks due to drought; decision follows same move by Mandan

Burleigh and Morton counties have issued bans on the private use of fireworks this holiday season due to drought.

Rural fire chiefs for both counties recommended the bans because of extreme drought conditions in the area, according to statements from the counties.

Nearly all of North Dakota is in some form of drought, and dry conditions have led to nearly 1,400 wildfires this year.

Setting off fireworks within Morton County could cause fires "that could threaten the health, well-being and safety of citizens, and the cost of response may be far in excess of current resources," that county's statement said.

If the county receives a significant amount of rain in the coming weeks, it might reassess the ban, according to the statement.

Public or commercial fireworks displays that have been permitted by the appropriate agency -- the sheriff's office in Morton County and the planning department or organized township in Burleigh County -- are still allowed.

The penalty for violation of a county burn ban or use of fireworks when prohibited is a Class B misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.

The county bans come a day after the Mandan City Commission banned fireworks for the Fourth of July holiday. The city under normal conditions allows the pyrotechnics on July 3 and 4.

