All five volunteer members of the Burleigh County Weed Board have resigned their positions, and the county's weed control officer is resigning effective Sept. 29.

The resignations were submitted to Burleigh County Commissioner Steve Schwab by email and in person right before what was supposed to be the Weed Board's regularly scheduled meeting on Friday.

Burleigh County Weed Officer Leon Pederson cited "irreconcilable differences and misinterpretation of the Century Code."

"This is supposed to be an autonomous board," said Pederson, who joined the Burleigh County department last December after 16 years working for Cavalier County.

Denise Brown, who joined the Weed Board nine months ago, said in a statement to the Tribune that Schwab showed "disrespect" to board members and Pederson. She said said one reason for her resignation is her unfamiliarity with what she termed commissioners' "requirements for the weed board."

Former board member Larry Falkenstein told the Tribune he "preferred not to talk about it." Attempts by the Tribune to reach the remaining board members by phone were unsuccessful.

As the county's weed officer, Pederson's duties are centered around enforcement of state law requiring landowners to control the 13 noxious weeds on a list compiled by the state Department of Agriculture.

Some powers outlined in state law give him the right to inspect private land for evidence of those weeds, order their eradication, and make follow-up inspections to ensure compliance. Provisions in state law say he reports directly to the Weed Board, not county commissioners, even though his salary comes from county tax dollars. In his capacity, Pederson has also acted as the Weed Board's secretary and treasurer.

Pederson's performance of those duties have been criticized by Schwab, who holds the Weed Board portfolio for the County Commission.

During a Weed Board meeting held July 18, Schwab raised issue with the board's publication of legal notices.

State law requires notices of public meetings be published in the county's official newspaper, which in this case is The Bismarck Tribune.

"It went out according to state law," Pederson told Schwab. "I did everything properly."

Schwab has said Burleigh County has an "above and beyond" policy requiring public notices to be sent to additional parties. Pederson said he was not notified of this requirement.

During the July 18 meeting Schwab also voiced the idea of combining the Weed Board with the county highway department. Former Weed Board chairman David Nehring told Schwab he should broach the subject with the state Department of Agriculture.

"Because they’re probably going to have a different take on this," Nehring said in the meeting. "There’s certain things that are required from a weed board in the state ag department, so I think by doing that you’re probably not going to be in compliance with what they want."

Schwab said other counties have already done so. Pederson interjected, saying in counties he's aware of, combining the entities has resulted on noxious weeds being "out of control."

On Friday, Schwab and County Commissioner Wayne Munson discussed with Pederson the ongoing efforts of the county's contracted weed-spraying company. The discussion was recorded.

Until a new board of volunteers is named, county commissioners will have to act as the Weed Board. State law says commissioners "shall appoint" either a three-, five- or seven-member board. The ultimate decision could be made during Wednesday's Burleigh County Commission meeting.

Under state law, all Weed Board members are chosen at large and serve four-year terms. Board members receive compensation for their time and travel to meeting sites. Pederson said the current rate is $85 per meeting. Any new appointees must reside outside Bismarck's city limits, as the city has its own weed board.

"Having citizens be part of our process gets a much better engagement with the community," Munson said. "I really think yes, we can serve as the weed board, but it really helps to have people from the community."