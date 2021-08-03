Burleigh County to move forward with military monument plans

Burleigh County might soon have its first veterans memorial monument.

The county commission on Monday night unanimously approved moving forward with plans for a monument funded by donations.

The memorial would be on the county courthouse grounds in Bismarck, with a design featuring emblems of all branches of the U.S. military, including the new U.S. Space Force. It would make the county one of the first to include the Space Force in such a monument, Veterans Service Officer Mark Landis said.

"The concept here is to honor those who are currently serving in the military as well as all veterans living and deceased," he said.

The Space Force was established in December 2019. It's tasked with protecting the country's interests in space.

Landis told the commission that this would be the first monument of its kind for the county. There are veterans memorials on properties within the county, such as on the state Capitol grounds, but none established by the county itself.