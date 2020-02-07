Burleigh County Sheriff's Department K-9 to retire early due to a knee injury

The Burleigh County Sheriff's Department is retiring a K-9 who spent three years mostly helping officers detect drugs during traffic stops. His career has been cut short by a knee injury, likely a result of rapidly jumping from vehicles.
Dexter's handler, Sgt. Elliot Carvell, 30, offered to legally take the 5-year-old Dutch shepherd in as a family pet.
"He's done a few hundred narcotics sniffs that have located narcotics. And then he's had a couple dozen tracks," Carvell said, referring to the dog's work finding suspects. "And then many instances of actual compliance ... just the presence of him and his barks makes a lot of people to surrender, to not flee and to not fight."
Dexter joined the sheriff's department in 2016. Carvell remembers when the dog came to his aid the first year when a suspect he was arresting began fighting him. He deployed Dexter from a vehicle using a remote, and the dog pursued and took down the suspect with a bite.
That would be Dexter's only violent encounter during his career. His "physical presence" was enough to persuade suspects to comply with an arrest.
Carvell, previously a deputy investigator, became a first-time K-9 handler in 2016. He also the first K-9 handler in the department. The two-week course he took to train Dexter was "exhilarating," he said.
The department had purchased Dexter from a vendor in Kansas, where most of the initial training was already complete. Carvell's job was to make sure the training was "maintained," he said.
"The training isn't me training the dog; the training is to make sure the handler doesn't mess up the dog," Carvell said.
He maintained Dexter's training by spending each shift testing Dexter's drug detection skills by hiding drugs sent from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration. The training sessions also involved dressing deputies in "bite suit" protective gear to train Dexter to apprehend a suspect. Carvell followed federal guidelines that recommended dedicating 16 hours a month to the training.
The goal in his training sessions with Dexter was to "not influence the dog," he said. That involved putting aside his own biases on the dog's capabilities to "let the dog work," he said. Carvell said he saw results when he would maintain that approach in the field.
"We have had those hundreds of narcotics sniffs. So it's been hundreds of times where he's indicated the presence of an illegal odor," Carvell said.
The most "fulfilling and rewarding" moments of Carvell's work with Dexter included when he would bring the dog to area schools. Dexter would mingle with children during presentations. Law enforcement K-9 dogs sometimes aren't able to open up to people who aren't dressed as law enforcement, according to Carvell.
"He has a great temperament; we are very fortunate with the dog," Carvell said. "But, at the same time, if he is given the command to bark, or to apprehend, or bite on command, you see a complete switch."
Dexter will have to transition to becoming a full-time house pet, though, when he retires in March. The dog has lived with Carvell's family in rural Burleigh County since his deployment, but his handler made sure the focus was work, not home. That meant no toys at home, no playing fetch. Dexter would be rewarded with a ball on a rope when he would find narcotics.
"The whole intention is that work has to be more exciting than home life in order to maintain that drive at work," Carvell said. "So when he retires, I will be more lax on his discipline and give him more freedom, because that's going to be his only environment."
Meanwhile, Carvell will focus on his supervising role as a sergeant -- a promotion he received in March 2019.
On Monday, the Burleigh County Commission approved an agreement for Dexter to transfer to Carvell's care. Dexter's replacement K-9 has already been arranged. Carvell also is scheduled to be replaced in his K-9 handling duties, with a new K-9 handler scheduled for training in Florida.
Carvell said he will miss his partner in fighting crime.
"It's probably just that partnership. The bond with the dog. To know that every time you stop a car, you know that dog is there and has your back," he said. "He's often has his head on my shoulder in the squad car during patrol, and to lose companionship at work will be tough."
