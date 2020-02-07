Burleigh County Sheriff's Department K-9 to retire early due to a knee injury

"He has a great temperament; we are very fortunate with the dog," Carvell said. "But, at the same time, if he is given the command to bark, or to apprehend, or bite on command, you see a complete switch."

Dexter will have to transition to becoming a full-time house pet, though, when he retires in March. The dog has lived with Carvell's family in rural Burleigh County since his deployment, but his handler made sure the focus was work, not home. That meant no toys at home, no playing fetch. Dexter would be rewarded with a ball on a rope when he would find narcotics.

"The whole intention is that work has to be more exciting than home life in order to maintain that drive at work," Carvell said. "So when he retires, I will be more lax on his discipline and give him more freedom, because that's going to be his only environment."

Meanwhile, Carvell will focus on his supervising role as a sergeant -- a promotion he received in March 2019.

On Monday, the Burleigh County Commission approved an agreement for Dexter to transfer to Carvell's care. Dexter's replacement K-9 has already been arranged. Carvell also is scheduled to be replaced in his K-9 handling duties, with a new K-9 handler scheduled for training in Florida.

Carvell said he will miss his partner in fighting crime.

"It's probably just that partnership. The bond with the dog. To know that every time you stop a car, you know that dog is there and has your back," he said. "He's often has his head on my shoulder in the squad car during patrol, and to lose companionship at work will be tough."

