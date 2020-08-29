Burleigh County residents to receive estimated property tax statements

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Burleigh County is sending out estimated tax statements to property owners whose property taxes are projected to be $100 or more.

The statements do not include any special assessments or the 5% discount for early payment, Burleigh County Auditor Allan Vietmeier said in a news release.

Four entities levy property taxes in Burleigh County: the city of Bismarck, Bismarck Public Schools, the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District and Burleigh County. The statements contain the dates, times and locations of each entity's final budget hearing if residents would like to attend. Any property tax increases for the next year would be approved at those hearings.

The city of Bismarck earlier this month proposed a property tax increase for 2021.

Official tax statements will be mailed in December.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0