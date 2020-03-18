Burleigh County rejects appeal to rezone area north of Bismarck

Some people living near the site of the proposed project attended Monday's meeting to voice their opposition to the proposal. The roughly 20-person turnout at the meeting was significantly lower than at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting last month, which drew about 70 people. Seats on Monday were spaced 10 feet apart due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our outlook has not changed. Bodies aren’t out here tonight. But the communication that you had from all of us has not changed," said Linda O'Shea, who had also attended the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

The proposal also involved building a wastewater treatment facility by 26th Street Northeast and 110th Avenue.

Resident Karl Rakow attended Monday's meeting to express his concerns with how the proposed facility would discharge filtered and cleaned wastewater into the Missouri River, via Burnt Creek -- which he said runs along the corner of his property and where his grandchildren play. He said he is pleased the commissioners rejected the appeal.

"On those holding ponds from the two developments, when that water is released, is like 1.9 million gallons. I mean it's huge," Rakow said. "My main concern is the water quality and who's responsible for testing it, and who maintains, if there are issues, that the pumps or filters or whatever is involved in that system is fixed."

