Burleigh County rejects appeal to rezone area north of Bismarck

Burleigh County Commissioners unanimously rejected an appeal from developers seeking to change the zoning in an area between Bismarck and Baldwin.
Bismarck-based real estate company Pioneer Land asked the County Planning and Zoning Commission on Feb. 12 to change zoning from agricultural to planned use development, a real estate development that includes residential and commercial buildings.
The proposal prompted complaints from area residents who feared a decrease in property values and congestion along a road that they use to take U.S. Highway 83 to Bismarck. The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 8-1 to reject the proposal.
At Monday's county commission meeting, Pioneer Land Owner Arthur Goldammer said the planning commission's criticism was "not appropriate largely due to the conformity to the comprehensive plan," referring to a plan the county uses as a guide to developing and implementing zoning ordinances.
A letter from Pioneer Land said the Burleigh County Highway Department has reviewed infrastructure at the proposed property's site and found it "adequate to handle additional traffic flows."
County commissioners supported the Planning and Zoning Commission's recommendation.
"I think this has been vetted pretty good," Commissioner Jim Peluso said. "We have all received probably emails, or messages, or letters, and it's pretty hard for us to go against the planning commission."
Some people living near the site of the proposed project attended Monday's meeting to voice their opposition to the proposal. The roughly 20-person turnout at the meeting was significantly lower than at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting last month, which drew about 70 people. Seats on Monday were spaced 10 feet apart due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Our outlook has not changed. Bodies aren’t out here tonight. But the communication that you had from all of us has not changed," said Linda O'Shea, who had also attended the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
The proposal also involved building a wastewater treatment facility by 26th Street Northeast and 110th Avenue.
Resident Karl Rakow attended Monday's meeting to express his concerns with how the proposed facility would discharge filtered and cleaned wastewater into the Missouri River, via Burnt Creek -- which he said runs along the corner of his property and where his grandchildren play. He said he is pleased the commissioners rejected the appeal.
"On those holding ponds from the two developments, when that water is released, is like 1.9 million gallons. I mean it's huge," Rakow said. "My main concern is the water quality and who's responsible for testing it, and who maintains, if there are issues, that the pumps or filters or whatever is involved in that system is fixed."
