The Burleigh County Commission has recommitted to moving county staff into the Provident Building in downtown Bismarck and has set a target to do so by late next year, despite not knowing what a remodel will cost or how it will be funded.

County administration and city of Bismarck officials since the 1980s have shared space in the City/County Office Building owned by the city downtown. The county is paying over $200,000 per year for the space it leases. County discussions to move into the Provident Building, which it owns, arose early last year out of a need for more space.

The County Commission paused remodeling plans on the building earlier this year due to high costs.

Commissioners on Monday unanimously voted to remodel the Provident Building up to code and to move staff there by Dec. 1, 2024.

Commissioner Brian Bitner cited several reasons for making the move.

"First off (construction) is never going to get any cheaper, and second off we're having conversations about a lot of financial issues and I think some of these things have to happen before we start looking at whether we're going to keep that ARPA funding for that or utilize (the funds) in a different fashion," he said.

The county received $18 million in American Rescue Plan Act money from the federal government and had pledged to use $7 million of it to pay for a building move.

The county is facing a $5.5 million revenue shortfall and is looking at options to head off a similar problem next year -- including the possibility of raising property taxes, asking voters to increase a local sales tax, selling properties or reallocating the federal coronavirus pandemic relief funds.

The county is replacing the windows on the first floor of the Provident Building, and is considering electrical and heating upgrades. The county may need to update the sprinkler system but is waiting to see if it's required by the city.

The price of remodeling the building is not yet firm, and the commission will continue to discuss how to pay for the remodel.

County Auditor Mark Splonskowski did not immediately respond Wednesday to a Tribune request for comment on funding.

Bitner during the commission meeting said, "The building right now seems to be one of the more important issues for Burleigh County as far as our staff and operations."

The county in February put the project on hold due to JLG Architects' $9-11 million price tag for remodeling the building.

The project would have renovated all six floors and the basement, replaced most of the air conditioning and installed new windows for the entire building.

"The thing that ended up being the problem with the initial proposed renovation was that the (project) got too grandiose," Bitner said.

The building was constructed in 1954 to serve as the headquarters of Provident Life Insurance Co. Burleigh County purchased it in 1995. Burleigh County Social Services currently occupies two floors.

The Bismarck City Commission on Tuesday will be considering a reduction in price for the county's lease in the City/County Building, from $15 per square foot to $13 per square foot.