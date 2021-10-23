Burleigh County prosecutor says state law limits options with nuisance OHVs

Burleigh County residents concerned with nuisance off-highway vehicles should look to the Legislature to put a stronger deterrent in place, county commissioners say.

State's Attorney Julie Lawyer told the commission last week that the board can't ban off-highway vehicles, only regulate them, and that any fines put in place for violations would be limited because of state law.

A group of residents came to the County Commission in September seeking a remedy for teenagers in vehicles such as dirt bikes driving recklessly in roadside ditches.

Brian Fettig, who lives on the outskirts of northeast Bismarck, said riders are jumping driveways or approaches and driving without lights or helmets. Fettig said he called the sheriff's department 13 times over the summer regarding reckless driving. The off-highway vehicles also create safety issues, he said. Residents who are mowing their ditches have had near-misses with riders because they can't see or hear them. Erosion and pavement damage have been occurring because of the vehicles, as well.

Fettig said he and other landowners also have concerns about liability.

Maj. Jim Hulm said last week that the Sheriff's Department had received 23 calls for service related to off-highway vehicles since the start of the year. The department has increased its patrols in the area, resulting in numerous stops, he said. Eight "problem" riders and seven "non-problem" riders have been identified. The majority of the riders are juveniles, and the department follows up with parents, he said.

Sheriff Kelly Leben said the off-highway vehicles have been a problem for years and his department has tried to address it, but "We have done everything we can do in this area."

The commission in September directed Lawyer to look into a solution.

The prosecutor said last week that the county can regulate the vehicles but a state statute limits any potential fines to $10. Residents could take the issue to their state legislators to have them increase the fine, she said.

Commission Chairwoman Kathleen Jones also said, "The only true answer here is the Legislature."

Commissioner Mark Armstrong floated the idea of passing a resolution to support increasing the fine via state legislation, and Commissioner Becky Matthews volunteered to facilitate a meeting for the parties involved in the issue, such as landowners and parents.

