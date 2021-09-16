Burleigh County property taxes to stay flat or decrease under final 2022 budget

Some of the larger budget items include an approximately $2 million salary adjustment for employees and a 3% cost of living adjustment. The budget also includes about $300,000 for an information technology department within the county. Burleigh County and the city of Bismarck currently share an IT department.

Armstrong proposed cutting about $1 million from the budget at the end of a Sept. 1 commission meeting, including eliminating the county bookmobile, job development programs and membership in the North Dakota Association of Counties. The commission did not act on the proposal at the time. Armstrong put forward a modified version of his budget plan Wednesday evening, but it was voted down 4-1.

The bookmobile became a point of contention during the public hearing for the budget, though no cuts were made in the final budget.

Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library Director Christine Kujawa told the commission how the bookmobile increases quality of life, and she read excerpts of letters of support from county residents. She took issue with a statement Armstrong made at the Sept. 1 commission meeting. He said then that while he doesn't think the bookmobile is a bad idea, he doesn't think the taxpayers should pay for it and, "Barnes and Noble would be a good place to start."