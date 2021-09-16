Burleigh County property taxes to stay flat or decrease under final 2022 budget

Burleigh County residents will see their property taxes stay flat or decrease slightly in 2022 following the commission's approval of the final budget.
The commission on Wednesday night approved the budget in a 3-2 vote, with Commissioners Brian Bitner and Mark Armstrong voting against.
While the final budget isn't much different from the preliminary one, the commission used some reserves to buy down property taxes, Finance Director Robin Grenz said. The county will collect about $2 million less in taxes than previously projected. County property taxes should stay flat for those inside Bismarck city limits and decrease slightly for county residents. Final property tax numbers were not immediately available.
The preliminary general fund budget -- funded partly by property taxes -- was approximately $30 million; the total preliminary budget was about $62 million. The final budget includes $29.4 million for the general fund and about $60 million for the total budget.
As a comparison, the 2021 county budget is about $56 million with about $27 million in the general fund budget.
The 2022 budget includes an increase in funding to the county road and streets fund, something Bitner said he would not support. He said he thought the county should be focusing on maintaining existing infrastructure rather than constructing new streets elsewhere.
Some of the larger budget items include an approximately $2 million salary adjustment for employees and a 3% cost of living adjustment. The budget also includes about $300,000 for an information technology department within the county. Burleigh County and the city of Bismarck currently share an IT department.
Armstrong proposed cutting about $1 million from the budget at the end of a Sept. 1 commission meeting, including eliminating the county bookmobile, job development programs and membership in the North Dakota Association of Counties. The commission did not act on the proposal at the time. Armstrong put forward a modified version of his budget plan Wednesday evening, but it was voted down 4-1.
The bookmobile became a point of contention during the public hearing for the budget, though no cuts were made in the final budget.
Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library Director Christine Kujawa told the commission how the bookmobile increases quality of life, and she read excerpts of letters of support from county residents. She took issue with a statement Armstrong made at the Sept. 1 commission meeting. He said then that while he doesn't think the bookmobile is a bad idea, he doesn't think the taxpayers should pay for it and, "Barnes and Noble would be a good place to start."
Kujawa said that the bookmobile costs the average taxpayer about $12 a year in taxes. Residents outside city limits pay for the bookmobile with their taxes.
"A quick search of their inventory tells me I cannot purchase one book for $12," she said of Barnes and Noble.
Bitner, Armstrong and Commissioner Jim Peluso all said that while they support the concept of the bookmobile, they believe it will need to seek more outside funding in the future.
