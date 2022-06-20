 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Burleigh County looking at possible solutions for River Road landslide issue

Casey Einrem, assistant county engineer with the Burleigh County Highway Department, takes pictures of the landslide on River Road northwest of Bismarck on Saturday. The concrete barriers stopped the landslide from flowing onto the road. Einrem was looking for the land scars, areas for more potential slides and water seepage. He said the department will also use a drone to capture better assessments of the steep hillside. 

 MIKE MCCLEARY, TRIBUNE

Burleigh County officials are studying options for a long-term solution after another River Road landslide. 

Officials reopened the road on Monday afternoon after a landslide closed the road late Friday. No injuries were reported and no vehicles were damaged. Concrete barriers kept the slide from covering the road.

It was the third landslide in the area in the past four years. Senior Assistant County Engineer Dan Schriock thinks soggy weather might be to blame for the recent slide.

“Instability in the embankment. Could be due to excessive moisture from over the past few months,” he said.

County officials will be discussing possible solutions for the affected area between Sandy Drive and Wilderness Cove Road, north of Bismarck. The potential cost is not known. 

"We are weighing options for a long-term solution," Schriock said.

The Burleigh County Commission in 2020 approved a study that would bring in an engineering consultant, but the study was put on hold after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Schriock said it's still on hold but is a possible solution that will be discussed. 

Burleigh County engineers are not concerned about any other sections of River Road. 

Reach Zachary Weiand at 701-250-8244 or zachary.weiand@bismarcktribune.com.

