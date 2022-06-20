Burleigh County looking at possible solutions for River Road landslide issue

Burleigh County officials are studying options for a long-term solution after another River Road landslide.

Officials reopened the road on Monday afternoon after a landslide closed the road late Friday. No injuries were reported and no vehicles were damaged. Concrete barriers kept the slide from covering the road.

It was the third landslide in the area in the past four years. Senior Assistant County Engineer Dan Schriock thinks soggy weather might be to blame for the recent slide.

“Instability in the embankment. Could be due to excessive moisture from over the past few months,” he said.

County officials will be discussing possible solutions for the affected area between Sandy Drive and Wilderness Cove Road, north of Bismarck. The potential cost is not known.

"We are weighing options for a long-term solution," Schriock said.

The Burleigh County Commission in 2020 approved a study that would bring in an engineering consultant, but the study was put on hold after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Schriock said it's still on hold but is a possible solution that will be discussed.

Burleigh County engineers are not concerned about any other sections of River Road.

