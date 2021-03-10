Burleigh County imposes burn ban

Burleigh County has imposed a burn ban amid tinder-dry wildfire conditions.

The ban on outdoor burning is tied to the daily North Dakota Fire Danger Rating, which can be found at https://ndresponse.gov. The ban is in effect when the rating is high, very high or extreme, and/or when a red flag warning is issued. It generally does not apply to equipment such as backyard grills and smokers.

The ban is in effect through Oct. 1. Violations can result in a $1,500 fine or 30-day jail stay.

Morton County issued a burn ban with similar provisions late last week, until further notice.

Nineteen other North Dakota counties also have implemented burning restrictions, mostly in western North Dakota, according to the state.