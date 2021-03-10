Burleigh County imposes burn ban

Burleigh County has imposed a burn ban amid tinder-dry wildfire conditions.
The ban on outdoor burning is tied to the daily North Dakota Fire Danger Rating, which can be found at https://ndresponse.gov. The ban is in effect when the rating is high, very high or extreme, and/or when a red flag warning is issued. It generally does not apply to equipment such as backyard grills and smokers.
The ban is in effect through Oct. 1. Violations can result in a $1,500 fine or 30-day jail stay.
Morton County issued a burn ban with similar provisions late last week, until further notice.
Nineteen other North Dakota counties also have implemented burning restrictions, mostly in western North Dakota, according to the state.
Most of western and northern North Dakota is in severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Both Burleigh and Morton counties have areas in moderate drought and areas in severe drought.
The conditions are expected to persist or worsen through spring and into summer, according to the National Weather Service. The state has been warmer and drier than average since last October, and there is almost no snowpack in the state, the agency said.