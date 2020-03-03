Burleigh County hiring company to study River Road landslide concerns, propose solution

Burleigh County plans to hire an engineering consulting firm to study the county portion of River Road shut down by a landslide last year and propose a solution to avoid a repeat.

County Engineer Marcus Hall estimates the study will cost in the “$200,000 to $300,000 range.”

“Then the highway department will take that information, we will put a proposed plan together, bring it back to the board and (ask) for your approval,” he told commissioners who on Monday unanimously approved the study.

In December, a landslide shut down River Road in the north Bismarck area, blocking both lanes between the 3800 block to the north and the 4000 block to the south for eight days. No one was hurt and no vehicles were damaged.

There are "probably seven" locations where the department needs to decide whether to stabilize landslide-prone parts of the slope or move the road away from it, according to Hall.

“Or do we roll the dice and leave it the way it is?” he said.

Commissioner Kathleen Jones said there have been two landslides on River Road in a year, with a third “at least 10 to 15 years ago.”