Burleigh County hiring company to study River Road landslide concerns, propose solution

Burleigh County plans to hire an engineering consulting firm to study the county portion of River Road shut down by a landslide last year and propose a solution to avoid a repeat.
County Engineer Marcus Hall estimates the study will cost in the “$200,000 to $300,000 range.”
“Then the highway department will take that information, we will put a proposed plan together, bring it back to the board and (ask) for your approval,” he told commissioners who on Monday unanimously approved the study.
In December, a landslide shut down River Road in the north Bismarck area, blocking both lanes between the 3800 block to the north and the 4000 block to the south for eight days. No one was hurt and no vehicles were damaged.
There are "probably seven" locations where the department needs to decide whether to stabilize landslide-prone parts of the slope or move the road away from it, according to Hall.
“Or do we roll the dice and leave it the way it is?” he said.
Commissioner Kathleen Jones said there have been two landslides on River Road in a year, with a third “at least 10 to 15 years ago.”
“So it’s going to occur, and with the moisture that we’ve had this year, I sat and watched that mudslide just about all weekend because I was afraid this last weekend that in 50 degrees we were going to have problems,” Jones said.
Commissioner Jerry Woodcox asked Hall if there are any houses under “slide areas” along River Road. Hall said there are a couple of locations that are "perilously located, and so those would be things we would have to look at as we go through the study."
Commissioner Brian Bitner asked how the consulting firm would study structures around River Road if they are on private land.
Hall answered that Burleigh County conducts "a lot" of studies, primarily checking for "health and safety" concerns, throughout the area on property not owned by the county or a public entity.
“If the particular owner of the property in the long run doesn’t want to work with us to solve the problem, that’s a bridge we’ll cross down the road," he said.
Bitner also asked about the proposed study’s funding source.
Hall said the money would come from Burleigh County Highway Department funds. In January, he had set aside $100,000 for a River Road-related project and saved about $150,000 in an agreement with an engineering consultant on the design of a bridge.
