Burleigh County is facing a $5.5 million revenue shortfall this year and considering several options to head off a similar problem next year.

Possibilities include raising property taxes, extending and possibly raising a local sales tax, reallocating $7 million in federal coronavirus pandemic relief, or selling county properties.

The options were discussed during a special County Commission meeting on Monday in preparation for the 2024 budget season.

Shortfall

The county's general reserve fund balance is sitting at $13.5 million, but some of that will be used to cover the revenue shortfall.

The $5.5 million shortfall will become a $6.5 million shortfall next year if all things stayed equal, according to County Deputy Finance Director Justin Schulz.

Commission Chair Becky Matthews said, "I think we were very focused on ... that we didn't want to raise taxes but with that, we were not really charging them the cost of business."

Schulz told the commission that there would need to be an increase of 10 mills in order to head off another shortfall next year. Mills are used to calculate property tax. A 10 mill increase on a $300,000 house would mean a $135 increase in property taxes, Schulz said.

Commissioner Jerry Woodcox said, "We’ve had shortfalls in the last three years ... We can’t just keep doing that. Eventually we're going to have to bite the bullet and do something because we can’t continue to underestimate income and overuse the expenses."

The county has not raised taxes in two years even though it has seen inflation of 15%, according to Commissioner Wayne Munson.

"Now we just have to be the bearers of bad news one way or the other, whether it's cutting budgets or going back to our taxpayers and saying I'm sorry but we're going to have to increase," Munson said.

Sales tax

Part of the county’s discussion was about potentially keeping the current half-cent sales tax in place after it expires.

The tax was initially put in place to pay for the construction of the $79 million Burleigh Morton Detention Center. The tax was approved by voters in June 2014 and went into effect in October of that year. It expires at the end of 2024.

Commissioner Steve Schwab presented the idea of keeping or even raising the sales tax.

"I think that sales tax is a more fair tax," he said.

Schwab said that keeping the half-cent sales tax or raising it to a penny could help the county fund major projects such as the Provident Building.

Commissioner Brian Bitner said, "I'm in favor of reducing property taxes at any chance we get, and that would be a way of doing that."

The county’s tentative plans are to put the proposal to voters next year.

Provident Building

Commissioners revisited the possibility of remodeling and moving into the county-owned Provident Building. The county is currently reworking its lease on the County-City Building with the city of Bismarck.

The County Commission in February put plans to move into the Provident Building on hold after estimates to remodel the building came out to $9 million to $11 million. The city had budgeted $7 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for the project.

The project would have renovated all six floors and the basement, replaced most of the air conditioning, and installed new windows for the entire building.

Schulz on Monday asked the commission if it was more cost-effective to remodel the Provident Building or to build a new facility.

"The condition of the Provident Building, based on my experiences, is relatively good to almost excellent," Bitner responded.

He recommended the county overhaul the building in portions and move into it at a later date.

Burleigh County Social Services currently occupies two floors in the six-floor building.

The commission will have the city inspect the building in order to determine the minimum needs to make the rest of the space occupiable, and determine the next steps after that is completed.