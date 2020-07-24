Burleigh County commissioners aim to prevent property tax increase in 2021 budget

Burleigh County commissioners are considering a 2021 budget that would increase spending by 3.2%, but they're hoping to prevent a property tax increase for some residents.
The county's preliminary budget for 2021 is $19.4 million, which will be funded through property tax. That number doesn't include separate revenue funds such as the road and bridge fund. The proposed budget totals $26.6 million with those funds.
Commissioners on Monday approved a one-step pay raise for staff that amounts to a total of about $500,000 or an increase of about 3%. The raise does not include an increase for cost of living. The commission also approved a pay increase for Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben from $121,950 to $128,066. Commissioner Jim Peluso suggested it, citing the extra workload Leben has taken on during the coronavirus pandemic. The Burleigh Morton Detention Center is currently housing state inmates.
Under the preliminary budget, Bismarck residents with a property value of $225,000 would see a county tax increase of $1.11. County residents with the same property value would see a tax decrease of $8.81.
Commission Chairman Jerry Woodcox said in an interview that the commission started the budget process in March. A budget committee made up of Woodcox, Commissioner Kathleen Jones, Finance Director Robin Grenz and Auditor Allan Vietmeier was formed for the first time. The committee met with department heads and asked them to cut wherever they could.
Woodcox also said that the commission would try to eliminate the county property tax increase for Bismarck residents before passing the final budget.
“If we’re ever going to hold taxes down, this is the time to do it,” he said, referencing the pandemic. “Every little bit helps.”
In order to avoid raising taxes, the commission delayed several purchases until next year, Woodcox said.
Several road projects are being delayed, only one or two patrol cars are being replaced, the county is undergoing a hiring freeze, computer and printer replacements are being put off until next year and no out-of-state travel will be approved for staff except for an employee receiving a national award.
Public safety was the committee’s focus when creating the proposed 2021 budget. The sheriff’s department did not receive any cuts, and $650,000 was transferred out of county reserves to buy new radios for the department.
Woodcox is encouraging residents who don't want to see an increase in property taxes to call the other taxation entities: the Bismarck city commission, the school board and the park board.
County taxes are 15% of the total property tax bill, Woodcox said. He said the county commission sometimes receives calls from residents unhappy with tax increases from other entities, though Woodcox did say the new property tax bills have a better breakdown of which commission or board is levying which tax.
“Now is the time to cut,” he said.
The final budget hearing and vote will be on Sept. 16. There will be opportunities for public comment at every regular commission meeting until the final hearing. Those dates are Aug. 3, Aug. 17 and Sept. 2.
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.
