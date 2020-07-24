Burleigh County commissioners aim to prevent property tax increase in 2021 budget

Woodcox also said that the commission would try to eliminate the county property tax increase for Bismarck residents before passing the final budget.

“If we’re ever going to hold taxes down, this is the time to do it,” he said, referencing the pandemic. “Every little bit helps.”

In order to avoid raising taxes, the commission delayed several purchases until next year, Woodcox said.

Several road projects are being delayed, only one or two patrol cars are being replaced, the county is undergoing a hiring freeze, computer and printer replacements are being put off until next year and no out-of-state travel will be approved for staff except for an employee receiving a national award.

Public safety was the committee’s focus when creating the proposed 2021 budget. The sheriff’s department did not receive any cuts, and $650,000 was transferred out of county reserves to buy new radios for the department.

Woodcox is encouraging residents who don't want to see an increase in property taxes to call the other taxation entities: the Bismarck city commission, the school board and the park board.