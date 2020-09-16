Burleigh County Commission lowers property taxes in final 2021 budget

The Burleigh County Commission unanimously approved its final 2021 budget with a property tax decrease due to an influx of federal CARES Act funding.
The commission received $2.2 million of coronavirus relief funding from the Office of Management and Budget. Local governments who received relief money were told to use it to decrease property taxes for the year.
About $680,000 of that money will go to purchasing radios for law enforcement, approximately $1 million will go to general fund reserves and the rest will be used to reduce the county's mill levy.
For example, a house valued at $225,000 within Bismarck would pay $358 in property taxes instead of $370 without the federal aid. A house in Burleigh County with the same value would pay $397, down from $409.
The county's budget for 2021 is $19.4 million, which will be funded through property tax. That number doesn't include separate revenue funds such as the road and bridge fund. The proposed budget totals $26.6 million with those funds.
The budget includes a 3% staff pay raise that amounts to about $500,000. The raise does not include a cost of living increase. Commissioner Jim Peluso in July proposed a $6,000 raise for Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben. That raise has been rescinded, and the sheriff's position will instead be reclassified through a payroll study, Burleigh County Finance Director Robin Grenz said in an email. She added that this change does not affect the budget.
Commissioners Brian Bitner and Mark Armstrong both said this was the second time they supported a budget during their terms on the commission. Commissioner Jim Peluso commended the first-time use of a budget committee this year to create the 2021 budget.
"That made it so easy for us to understand, and I appreciate that," Peluso said.
The commission did not discuss potential mask mandates. Chairman Jerry Woodcox said in an interview that Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch asked him not to include any discussion after mandates were not enacted at commission meetings for Bismarck and Morton County.
