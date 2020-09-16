Burleigh County Commission lowers property taxes in final 2021 budget

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Burleigh County Commission unanimously approved its final 2021 budget with a property tax decrease due to an influx of federal CARES Act funding.

The commission received $2.2 million of coronavirus relief funding from the Office of Management and Budget. Local governments who received relief money were told to use it to decrease property taxes for the year.

About $680,000 of that money will go to purchasing radios for law enforcement, approximately $1 million will go to general fund reserves and the rest will be used to reduce the county's mill levy.

For example, a house valued at $225,000 within Bismarck would pay $358 in property taxes instead of $370 without the federal aid. A house in Burleigh County with the same value would pay $397, down from $409.

The county's budget for 2021 is $19.4 million, which will be funded through property tax. That number doesn't include separate revenue funds such as the road and bridge fund. The proposed budget totals $26.6 million with those funds.