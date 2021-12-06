Burleigh County Commission approves new precincts, polling places

The Burleigh County Commission has approved election precincts and polling places following redistricting by the North Dakota Legislature using 2020 Census data.

The commission authorized the 30 precincts and 19 polling locations in a 4-0 vote Monday evening. Commissioner Becky Matthews was not present.

Rural Burleigh County will retain its four voting locations in Wilton, Wing, Sterling and Menoken, county Elections Manager Erika White said. The city of Lincoln will have one polling place, and the remaining sites will be in Bismarck. For a list of precinct descriptions and polling sites, go to go.bismarcktribune.com/polling.

The Bismarck Event Center will serve as an early voting location, and it will be a polling place on Election Day for any county resident regardless of address.

The commission authorized an ad hoc election committee in June to oversee changing voter precinct boundaries following the redistricting process. Under state law, the commission must set voter precinct boundaries by Dec. 31 of the year before an election, and polling locations must be set 64 days before an election. The state Legislature approved new legislative districts at a special session in November.

North Dakota has 47 legislative districts, each with two representatives and one senator. Burleigh County is home to seven districts, a total that stayed the same through redistricting. The county did see some changes, however; White said that while the county lost District 28 in the south, it gained District 14 in the north.

Ninety-nine legislative seats are up for election statewide next year. More seats are on the ballot than usual due to redistricting.

Republicans control the House of Representatives 80-14 and the Senate 40-7.

