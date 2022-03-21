Burleigh County Commission approves development near Hawktree Golf Course

The Burleigh County Commission on Monday approved the planned unit development of a new subdivision north of Bismarck that was questioned by some area residents, provided conditions are met by the developer.

Summit Point at Hawktree was the subject of a lengthy county planning and zoning meeting earlier this month as neighboring landowners said they had issues with several aspects of the proposed neighborhood. There was no opportunity for public comment Monday.

The commission approved a zoning change from agricultural to residential and the planned unit development, contingent on state Department of Environmental Quality approval of the subdivision's wastewater system and as long as effluent from the system does not flow over land. Commissioners Jim Peluso and Brian Bitner, who sit on the county planning and zoning commission, both pushed for the qualification that discharge be underground. The commission voted 4-1 to approve, with Commissioner Mark Armstrong voting no. He did not elaborate on his vote.

There's an interest in developing the rural area north of the Hawktree Golf Course, developer Cam Knutson said at the county planning and zoning meeting on March 9. Plans for the neighborhood include a community center, a pool, a fitness center and a sledding hill. The first section of the development has 86 lots planned.

The planning and zoning meeting lasted 4 ½ hours, with neighboring landowners or their attorneys listing concerns about density of homes, traffic safety and a community septic system that 37 lots would be connected to.

Much of the discussion at the meeting centered around Blue Spruce Road and state Highway 1804. Landowners said Blue Spruce Road is narrow and steep with curves, and would be dangerous with increased traffic, especially in icy conditions. Andra Marquardt of Toman Engineering, the firm working on the development, countered that there are streets in Bismarck with similar or steeper grades that have higher traffic counts. Sheriff Kelly Leben said the intersection of Blue Spruce Road and Highway 1804 is not considered a problem area.

Area residents told the planning and zoning commission their concerns about how odors from a community septic system would affect their quality of life, with some saying they did not want an open lagoon near their property. Paul Myerchin, whose property would be adjacent to the system, told the commission that being downwind would negatively affect how his family enjoys their evenings outdoors.

Summit Point will be using a "Bioclere" septic system that has insulated, fiberglass tanks that can be stored underground, according to Josh Lindell, president of the Aquapoint wastewater treatment system company.

Knutson said the treated discharge from the community septic system will be used to irrigate trees in a separate part of the development, but the septic system engineer said that not all of the discharge would end up as irrigation, leading to concern from planning commissioners and landowners about potential runoff into Burnt Creek. Knutson said he was not worried about the odors from the septic system.

Residents also had concerns about the size and proposed density of the development contradicting a rural lifestyle in the county.

Throughout the public hearing, residents and their attorneys suggested the planning and zoning commission approve the development with lower density or with a different access point to avoid Blue Spruce Road, or wait on approval until the rural fire department is better equipped to deal with the proposed density.

The planning and zoning commission recommended approval to the county commission with no changes in a 5-3 vote. Commissioner Steve Bakken, the mayor of Bismarck, was not present but sent in a statement voicing his support for the development.

Neighboring residents on Friday filed an appeal to the planning and zoning commission's recommendation, but county State's Attorney Julie Lawyer on Monday said the recommendation is not appealable and the county commission could act on it.

The plat for the development will be finalized after the county commission's conditions are met.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

