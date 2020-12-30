 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burleigh County Commission appoints new Human Service Zone Board members

Burleigh County Commission appoints new Human Service Zone Board members

{{featured_button_text}}

The Burleigh County Commission has appointed five people to the Burleigh County Human Service Zone Board.

The members are Gaylynn Becker, Tracy Famias, Jim Hulm, Burleigh County Commissioner Becky Matthews and Sen. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck.

The zone board was previously made up of all Burleigh County commissioners, Oban and Sen. Dick Dever, R-Bismarck.

Jerry Woodcox was not reelected as a county commissioner and chose not to sit on the board as a citizen. The remaining commissioners all resigned from the board Nov. 30.

Several commissioners were frustrated with the board's advisory role, what some members saw as a lack of local control and the state's decisions to investigate Interim Human Service Zone Director Kim Osadchuk for hostile work environment allegations and not to hire her on a permanent basis.

Dever did not submit an application to remain on the board.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: B-52H flyover of Bismarck

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News