Burleigh County Commission appoints new Human Service Zone Board members

The Burleigh County Commission has appointed five people to the Burleigh County Human Service Zone Board.

The members are Gaylynn Becker, Tracy Famias, Jim Hulm, Burleigh County Commissioner Becky Matthews and Sen. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck.

The zone board was previously made up of all Burleigh County commissioners, Oban and Sen. Dick Dever, R-Bismarck.

Jerry Woodcox was not reelected as a county commissioner and chose not to sit on the board as a citizen. The remaining commissioners all resigned from the board Nov. 30.

Several commissioners were frustrated with the board's advisory role, what some members saw as a lack of local control and the state's decisions to investigate Interim Human Service Zone Director Kim Osadchuk for hostile work environment allegations and not to hire her on a permanent basis.

Dever did not submit an application to remain on the board.

