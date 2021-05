The 26th Street Northeast bridge about half a mile north of Baldwin is being replaced, the Burleigh County Highway Department announced Wednesday.

The road will be closed from 201st Avenue Northeast to 227th Avenue Northeast, effective at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2.

Area residents will have access to their homes. Other traffic should use alternate routes. The closure is expected to remain until July 6.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0