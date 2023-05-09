Burleigh County and the city of Bismarck are lifting seasonal load restrictions on county, township and city roadways effective 7 a.m. Thursday.
Load limits are common statewide in the spring. They're aimed at protecting roads left vulnerable by the spring thaw, and typically are implemented until roadbeds have stabilized enough to carry normal loads. Burleigh County and Bismarck put limits in place on April 3.
Normal restrictions go into effect Thursday. For more information go to www.burleighco.com.