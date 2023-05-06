Burleigh County has worked out an agreement with townships regarding state relief money following the near record-breaking snow season.

The winter slammed Bismarck with 101.2 inches of snow, just 0.5 inches shy of a city record and more than double the city's average total snowfall of 50.5 inches. Many other jurisdictions around the state also saw near-record totals.

The Legislature’s response was Senate Bill 2183, which will provide $20 million in snow removal aid to cities, counties, townships and tribal governments. Townships are to submit costs through their respective counties, according to North Dakota Department of Emergency Services spokesman Eric Jensen.

The aid is split into two pots -- $15 million for costs incurred from October through December, and $5 million for costs from October to April 30.

Applicants must show they exceeded 150% of their average yearly snow removal cost, with their average based on their four lowest-cost years from 2017-21 in order to qualify for aid from one or both pots. Applicants can be reimbursed up to 60% of costs in excess of the 150% of their four-year average.

Burleigh officials met with township officials in April to discuss the aid, since townships in the county did not qualify for aid due to agreements with the county.

Townships pay a set annual fee to the county for township road maintenance that includes snow removal but also covers things such as grass cutting and sign maintenance. The fee’s goal is to recover 50% of the cost of service in a calendar year by averaging the expenses of the prior three years, according to County Engineer Marcus Hall. The county's budget year is January to December.

Townships' costs would have swelled for the next three years due to 2022's extraordinary snow removal costs.

The agreement between the county and townships will not increase township road maintenance fees for three years -- to allow the abnormal 2022 year to clear the three-year average -- and the county also will cover all of the township's dozing costs this past snow season. The county received so much snow that local contractors with dozers were hired to push snow from roadways into fields. The dozing costs are usually split halfway between townships and the county.

The snow season spans parts of two years and doesn't align with the county budget year, but Hall said, "We always have some minor issues with the snow season being different then the budget season, but it generally works out in the wash."

The deal was made to cut out the process where the county receives aid and distributes it to townships only for townships to return the money when they pay their maintenance fees. The county will keep all relief money it receives.

“This was a paperwork deal,” County Commissioner Steve Schwab said.

The commission on Monday unanimously approved the arrangement.

Burleigh County is requesting nearly $1.9 million in state aid -- $462,676 from the first pot and roughly $1.4 million from the second pot.

The city of Bismarck, which lies in Burleigh County, submitted its own application for nearly $900,000 in aid from the first pot. The city has not yet calculated costs for the second pot, according to Public Works Director Steve Salwei.

A total of 46 counties, 164 cities and one tribe applied for relief money, according to Jensen. Amounts to be reimbursed have not yet been calculated.

Costs are calculated by totaling labor costs, equipment costs, rented equipment and operator costs, contractor services costs, pushback and hauling costs, and materials.

Morton County applied for the first pot and intends to apply for the second. The county is waiting on the Department of Emergency Services to determine how much it will receive.

The program opened on April 4 and the deadline to register for the program and submit documentation for the first phase was April 30. Documentation for the second phase is needed by May 31; payments will be made by June 30.