Burleigh County is alerting motorists to two road construction projects that will impact traffic starting next week.

Construction on 93rd Street Northeast north of County Highway 10 will begin at 7 a.m. Tuesday. The work is projected to take about four weeks.

Apple Creek Road from Yegan road to 66th Street Northeast will be closed to through traffic beginning at noon Wednesday for about eight weeks.

No detour will be provided for either project, and drivers should use alternate routes. Access to residential and business properties will be maintained.

A map showing all road closures and restrictions is available on the county website, www.burleighco.com.