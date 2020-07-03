You are the owner of this article.
Burleigh County active COVID-19 cases now exceed 100
Burleigh County active COVID-19 cases now exceed 100

Coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health earlier this month shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 PROVIDED

Sixty-five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Friday with Burleigh County reporting 21 and Morton reporting seven, according to state health officials.

That brings the number of active cases in Burleigh County to 104 and Morton County to 29.

Eighteen new cases were reported in Cass County, which now has 119 active cases. Seven cases were reported in Grand Forks County and two in Sioux County.

The counties of Barnes, Burke, Mountrail, Ramsey, Richland, Rolette, Traill, Walsh, Ward and Williams each reported one new case.

No new deaths have been reported. The state’s total remains at 80.

There were 4,639 tests completed on Thursday. A total of 193,054 tests have been completed on 110,574 people, with some people getting tested more than once.

The state has reported 3,722 positive tests including the 65 new cases. The number of people who have recovered rose by 31 yesterday to a total of 3,266. 

Three more people were hospitalized since Thursday, bringing the total to 237. Twenty of those remain hospitalized.

 

Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.

