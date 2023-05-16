The Burleigh County Commission on Monday discussed a broad set of topics including funds for community organizations, distribution of federal coronavirus aid, creation of a county administrator position and formation of a public health board.

Commissioners granted funding requests from two groups that are holding public events in July.

The commission granted $5,000 to the Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra for its traditional Fourth of July Symphony Spectacular at the state Capitol. The commission the past two years had declined to spend the $5,000 it had historically contributed toward the cost of the holiday music and fireworks event, citing rising property taxes.

“It’s well attended -- I’ve been to 20 of them if not more and it's a great community event,” Commissioner Jerry Woodcox said.

The commission also granted $3,000 to Burleigh County 4-H for its Achievement Days at the Missouri Valley Complex from July 11-13.

The money will be coming out of the county general fund; the two items are to be budgeted for in the future.

Commissioner Steve Schwab expressed concern that approving funds for the two groups could lead to an increase in other groups asking for money.

“One thing we don't want happening here is everybody that has some community event comes up here and starts asking to put $5,000 for me, $10,000 for me or whatever -- we can’t allow that,” he said.

ARPA funds for Wilton

The commission voted 4-1 to allocate roughly $318,000 in federal American Rescue Plan pandemic aid to the city of Wilton for infrastructure. That was one-third of what the community on the Burleigh County-McLean County border sought.

The Wilton project is replacing the water main, sewer main and services on various city streets. Some of the areas are identified as “most critical,” as much of the infrastructure was installed between 1919 and 1935. The $11.2 million project was to be completed in two phases, with $1.6 million of the project cost occurring in Burleigh County, according to County Engineer Marcus Hall.

The costs for Phase 2 came in at $1.2 million over the original estimate. Wilton planned to cover $300,000 and requested $956,000 from the county to keep service fees in the city from growing.

The community applied for $2 million in ARPA funds during Phase 1 of construction in 2021 from Burleigh County and was awarded over $660,000 -- one-third of the project’s cost in Burleigh County at the time.

The city made up the difference by obtaining loans through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund and the Clean Water State Revolving Fund.

Both awards given by the county were determined by the portion of the city's population that resides in Burleigh County.

County administrator

Burleigh County Human Resources Director Pamela Binder presented the commission with details of a possible county administrator position per the commission's request.

“It does seem like what we want. It's more like a liaison between the board and the employees,” Binder said.

Burleigh County department heads two years ago identified ways in which the county could improve its organization. One of the strategies identified was the addition of a county administrator.

The idea of budgeting for a county administrator was brought up this past April during a county workshop in preparation for budget season. The idea did not prove popular with commissioners, but they moved forward with defining the role and how much the position would impact the budget.

The position would have the highest salary grade in the county; the cost would be $183,000 with benefits.

The commission will make the decision on whether to create the position during budget season.

Public Health

Commission Chair Becky Matthews presented the commission with the idea of potentially forming a board of public health in conjunction with the city.

The idea comes from the Bismarck-Burleigh Commissions Committee, which seeks to improve communication. The city and county have clashed in the past over issues such as the public health building.

The current system technically has two boards -- a county board and a city board. The proposal would consolidate them to ensure consistent public health care policy.

The County Commission on Monday voted 3-2 to enter discussions with the city and Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health on creating a board. Bitner and Schwab were the dissenting votes.

“This was just to make sure we were even on the same page. We didn’t even want to start looking at bylaws or anything like that until were all on the same page," Matthews said.

If the City Commission approves the idea, the joint Bismarck-Burleigh committee will begin to draft proposed bylaws.

Both commissions would need to vote to officially create the board once proposed bylaws were finished.