Bucks' QB Wilson planning to point lots of points on the board

Quarterback Tasleem "Taz" Wilson came to the 2-9 Bismarck Bucks with three games left in the 2019 Indoor Football League season and completed two of eight passes against Green Bay in his only home game.
What he saw from Bismarck and coach Rod Miller that day and in the last two games on the road told him he needed to come back for another go-around.
“Just that last game against Sioux Falls, to see the fight in the guys under coach (Rod) Miller’s leadership. I talked to the owner and told him this is where I want to be,” Wilson said. “I was able to finish the season pretty well and show that I could move the organization and that’s what got me back here.”
On Sunday, the 6-foot-3, 230-pounder will be in the Bismarck Event Center where the former Alabama-Birmingham signal-caller is penciled in as starter for Sunday’s IFL season opener against the San Diego Strike Force.
Wilson finished 2019 completing 32 of 61 passes for 415 yards (138.3 per game) and seven touchdowns. He closed out last season with 201 yards and four touchdowns on 14-for-26 passing against Sioux Falls.
Wilson’s first experience with the indoor game was that brief stint against Green Bay. It didn’t take long for him to learn that indoor football is quarterback dominated.
“The indoor game, there’s a huge difference. The reads are so much quicker,” Wilson said. “Can you process the game, can you read the game?”
It doesn’t matter that Wilson can chuck the ball 70 yards when the field is only 50 yards long. What matters is how fast he can make a read and deliver the ball.
“It’s the ability to move around in the pocket and keep my eyes downfield," he said. "A lot of times when a guy gets open you’ve got a half-second to get it to him. Just keeping your eyes downfield is very important.”
Quarterbacks make or break IFL teams. Last season, the Bucks were ninth of 10 teams in scoring at 33.9 points a game. Much of that could be attributed to being eighth in passing yards (133.6) and TD passes (32).
Miller thinks Wilson can shoulder that burden and make the Bucks competitive this season.
“You can see his confidence,” Miller said. “Having some experience and having a full training camp is going to help him and that’s going to help us.”
Wilson has quickly earned the respect of the team as he was voted team, captain after a week of training camp.
“That tells you how he has been leading in camp," the head coach said.
Miller insists the Bucks will mix things up on offense, running and throwing being the key to a happy marriage. Wilson isn’t as sure.
“I’m a passing quarterback. My job is to get the ball to my weapons,” Wilson said. “This game is designed for fans and fans want to see points. They want to see big plays.”