BSC street closures planned during track meet

Street closures are planned on the Bismarck State College campus during the North Dakota State High School Track Meet at the MDU Resources Community Bowl.
Starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Edwards Avenue will be closed to through traffic west of Schafer Street. Access to campus buildings will be maintained. Canary Avenue west of the Community Bowl parking lot access also will be closed to through traffic.
No detours will be in place. The closures will remain until late Saturday afternoon. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.