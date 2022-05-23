 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BSC street closures planned during track meet

  • 0

Street closures are planned on the Bismarck State College campus during the North Dakota State High School Track Meet at the MDU Resources Community Bowl.

Starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Edwards Avenue will be closed to through traffic west of Schafer Street. Access to campus buildings will be maintained. Canary Avenue west of the Community Bowl parking lot access also will be closed to through traffic.

No detours will be in place. The closures will remain until late Saturday afternoon. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Bismarck Public Schools leader is Minnesota lt. gov. candidate

Former Bismarck Public Schools leader is Minnesota lt. gov. candidate

Former broadcaster Cory Hepola, who’s running for governor with the upstart Forward Party of Minnesota, has named school administrator Tamara Uselman as his running mate. Uselman, who lives in Pelican Rapids, is director of equity and inclusion for Fargo Public Schools in North Dakota. She's also been superintendent of Bismarck Public Schools in North Dakota and Perham-Dent Public Schools in Minnesota. Hepola says he'll unveil his education platform next month. Democrats have criticized him as a spoiler who could hurt incumbent Gov. Tim Walz. But Hepola says he’s also hoping to attract moderate Republicans turned off by GOP candidate Scott Jensen.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lanka economic crisis leads to essential drug shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News