BSC presidential candidates to visit campus next week

The top five candidates for Bismarck State College president will visit campus next week and participate in community forums.

Candidates will visit campus Monday through Thursday of next week to tour campus and also hold separate forums with students and employees.

The BSC Presidential Search Committee will hold public forums featuring each candidate in the Basin Electric Auditorium inside the BSC National Energy Center of Excellence.

Forty-one people applied to succeed college president Larry Skogen, who will retire on June 30. The BSC Presidential Search Committee interviewed 12 candidates by video last week and narrowed the field to five. After the visits, the search committee will name up to three finalists who will advance to interview with the North Dakota State Board of Higher Education. The board will name BSC's next president at its March 26 meeting.

Here are more details on the five candidates:

Richard Sax