BSC presidential candidates to visit campus next week

The top five candidates for Bismarck State College president will visit campus next week and participate in community forums.
Candidates will visit campus Monday through Thursday of next week to tour campus and also hold separate forums with students and employees.
The BSC Presidential Search Committee will hold public forums featuring each candidate in the Basin Electric Auditorium inside the BSC National Energy Center of Excellence.
Forty-one people applied to succeed college president Larry Skogen, who will retire on June 30. The BSC Presidential Search Committee interviewed 12 candidates by video last week and narrowed the field to five. After the visits, the search committee will name up to three finalists who will advance to interview with the North Dakota State Board of Higher Education. The board will name BSC's next president at its March 26 meeting.
Here are more details on the five candidates:
Richard Sax
Richard Sax is provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of Rio Grande & Rio Grande Community College in Rio Grande, Ohio. He also has served as the academic vice president for Lake Erie College in Painesville, Ohio, and the University of New Mexico-Valencia Campus in Los Lunas, New Mexico.
Sax also has held two academic dean positions.
He earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from Haverford College and master of arts and doctorate degrees in English language and literature from The University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.
Sax will visit BSC on Monday. The community open forum is at 3 p.m.
Clark Harris
Clark Harris recently served as vice president of academic affairs at Laramie County Community College in Wyoming, where he now serves as special assistant to the president.
Previously, Harris was the dean of technology at Mott Community College in Flint, Mich.
Harris attended Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, Kan., and transferred to Kansas State University where he earned his bachelor of science degree in agricultural education and a master of science degree in adult and occupational education. He earned a doctorate in practical arts and technical education, agricultural education, at the University of Missouri.
Harris will visit BSC on Monday. The community open forum is at 4 p.m.
Douglas Jensen
Douglas Jensen is president of Rock Valley College in Rockford, Ill., a position he's held since 2016.
Previously, Jensen was president for the Alabama Technology Network in the Alabama Community College System.
Jensen earned a doctorate of education from Edgewood College in Madison, Wis., and a master of science and bachelor of science degrees from Geneva College in Beaver Falls, Pa. He earned an associate of science degree from Community College of Allegheny County in Pittsburgh, where he later worked for more than 15 years.
Jensen will visit BSC on Tuesday. The community open forum is at 8:15 a.m.
Philip Klein
Philip Klein is dean of the School of Health and Public Safety at South Piedmont Community College in North Carolina.
He started his higher education career as an adjunct professor while also employed as a career firefighter. In 2012, he created a paramedic education program at Chattahoochee Technical College. He has also worked as a dean and an associate vice president at Gwinnett Technical College, where he focused on workforce development.
Klein earned an associate degree in liberal arts from Nassau Community College, a bachelor’s degree in political science from Queens College, City University of New York, a master’s degree in public administration from Kaplan University and a doctorate in higher education management from the University of Georgia.
Klein will visit BSC on Tuesday and Wednesday. The community open forum is at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
P. Joan Poor
P. Joan Poor joined Slack Farms Foundation Inc. this year as executive director. The foundation has an educational mission of preserving the rural legacy of small farms in America as financially sustainable businesses.
Prior to joining the foundation, she served for eight years as provost at universities in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri, and for two years as a dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Bemidji State University in Minnesota.
Poor has a bachelor of science degree in agricultural economics and a master of natural resources management degree, both from the University of Manitoba, and a doctorate in natural resource and agricultural economics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Poor will visit BSC on Wednesday. The community open forum is at 3 p.m.
Additional information about the candidates is available at bismarckstate.edu/bscpresidentcandidates.
