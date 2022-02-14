BSC Men's Ensemble serenades community for Valentine's Day

At 8 a.m. Monday, members of the Bismarck State College Men's Ensemble will load into a van and drive around the Bismarck-Mandan area to serenade lucky listeners for Valentine's Day.

The tradition started in 2008 as a way to spread awareness of the ensemble and has grown into a yearly event that helps fund music scholarships for the college. Director Dawn Hagerott said the serenades raised about $700 last year.

For $30, people can send the group to sing for a loved one and present the person with a rose. This year, the group offered the choice of "Sh-Boom" by The Chords or "Can't Help Falling in Love" by Elvis Presley.

The ensemble is fully booked this year and even has a waitlist, which Hagerott said doesn't happen every year. She said she offers those on the list the first opportunity to book a spot the next year.

Some years the ensemble encounters a hiccup or two, she said. Members have been sent to perform for a nurse who was in the middle of seeing a patient, and they once arrived to serenade a woman only to discover she had gone into labor and had left for the hospital. Many of the serenades are not romantic, Hagerott said. They're often arranged for friends or for mothers and grandmothers.

Junior Luke Weber and sophomore Ethan Pedersen said the Valentine's Day performances are a great experience for the group. The ensemble is made up of people from different backgrounds, and bringing all of the men together is "something worthwhile," Pedersen said.

This year will be Weber's fourth serenade and Pedersen's second, and they said their goal is to make the person they're serenading feel special. People might feel a little awkward when the group first arrives to sing, they said, but overall reactions are positive.

Hagerott said sometimes those being sung to cry knowing that someone arranged it for them.

She added that one of her favorite parts of the day is watching the ensemble members grow closer as the hours pass.

"It's really cool seeing their friendships and how their personalities come out and how close they get to each other," she said.

Weber agreed.

"We usually spend more time together on Valentine's Day than we do in two or three months of class," he said. "Spending time with these guys is always fun."

