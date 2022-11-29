BSC breaks ground on $38.5 million Polytechnic Education Center

Bismarck State College started construction on its Polytechnic Education Center on Tuesday.

The $38.5 million facility will advance the college's polytechnic mission, which focuses on workforce development -- a priority of Gov. Doug Burgum.

“If we have the workforce in North Dakota the companies will come,” Burgum said at a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday. ”Having an institution align itself on the polytechnic mission, which is based on a hands-on, real-world, team-based learning, driven by the private sector, nothing can be more powerful.”

The State Board of Higher Education approved BSC’s charter to become a polytechnic institution in 2018. Last year Burgum signed legislation granting the college the money to build the center. The Legislature allocated the funding from federal coronavirus relief money.

The center is being built as BSC seeks to boost its enrollment. The college saw an enrollment increase of 6.2% this fall, the largest in the state. Additionally, the Higher Ed board in February approved the reduction of BSC tuition for students from Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, Montana, Idaho, Utah, Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, Wyoming, Saskatchewan and Manitoba to the same rate as in-state students.

The new facility will be connected to the BSC National Center of Excellence.

"By pulling these two buildings together, we are able to facilitate a value proposition that will allow us to reach (a new) level without duplicating efforts,” President Doug Jensen said.

The Polytechnic Education Center will be an 88,000-square-foot facility featuring a security operations area, artificial intelligence and virtual reality labs, flex labs for partnerships with industry, a digital hive, and collaborative spaces for partnerships with the private sector and K-12 schools.

The facility is to open in the fall of 2024.