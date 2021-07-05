Bridge replacement project starts Tuesday

The Burleigh County Highway Department at 7 a.m. Tuesday will begin the planned removal and replacement of the 197th Street Northeast Bridge about a mile south of 266th Avenue Northeast.

Officials say 197th Street Northeast will be closed from 227th Avenue Northeast to 266th Avenue Northeast. Area residents will have access to their homes, but alternate routes should be used.

The closure will remain in place until mid-August.

