 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bridge replacement project starts Tuesday
0 Comments

Bridge replacement project starts Tuesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Burleigh County Highway Department at 7 a.m. Tuesday will begin the planned removal and replacement of the 197th Street Northeast Bridge about a mile south of 266th Avenue Northeast.

Officials say 197th Street Northeast will be closed from 227th Avenue Northeast to 266th Avenue Northeast. Area residents will have access to their homes, but alternate routes should be used.

The closure will remain in place until mid-August.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden orders probe of latest ransomware attack

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News