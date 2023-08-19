A billboard-size mural that has taken shape on the underside of the Grant Marsh Bridge on Interstate 94 between Bismarck and Mandan celebrates the area's connection to the Missouri River, organizers say.

The Missouri River Heritage Mural is on the east pier of the bridge. It spans the width of the interstate and is about 40 feet tall. It will be formally unveiled Monday with a free meal during a "Community Table" event from 6-8 p.m. in the Lewis & Clark Riverboat parking lot. People are encouraged to walk or bike due to limited parking and to encourage "active transportation."

The roots of the mural lie in an effort by Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Nutrition Services Coordinator Katie Johnke and Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library Director Christine Kujawa to plan an event including healthy local food and outdoor physical activity and offering an opportunity for the community to come together for informal dialogue during a free community meal.

The mural idea was conceived in 2016. Community input sessions were held in 2022 to help determine the content, with the overriding theme being the Missouri River.

"It's to reflect the heritage and culture and story along the Missouri River assembled into one large design," Dakota West Arts Council Executive Director Molly McLain said.

The mural was created through what is known as a poly-tab or “parachute cloth” technique. Sections of the mural were painted on 5-by-5-foot sheets, then pieced together on the concrete with a special type of glue. Master artist Greta McLain, a Twin Cities artist and Molly's cousin, then overpainted to blend in any seams and add final touches.

More than 225 people helped produce the work during painting parties using a paint-by-number approach, according to Greta McLain. The mural was assembled on site this month.

The artwork project was funded with grants from the Northern Plains Heritage Foundation, the Consensus Council, and partners including the Sons of Norway Sverdrup Lodge, the Downtowners and Capital City Christmas. Organizers didn't say what it cost. Monday's event is being funded through a library supporter and a grant through the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services.

Other partners in the project include the High Plains Fair Housing Center and the Missouri Valley Heritage Alliance.

Since the mural is on public property, an agreement was coordinated between the North Dakota Department of Transportation, the city of Bismarck, and the nonprofits Fort Abraham Lincoln Foundation and Northern Plains Heritage Foundation. The mural design also was reviewed and approved by DOT's Tribal Consultation Committee.

“This region embodies the nationally important heritage that flows from the Missouri River, and beyond its rich history and natural beauty, the Northern Plains National Heritage Area is a lived-in landscape," said Emily Sakariassen, project manager for the Northern Plains Heritage Foundation. "It is our mission to collaborate with our diverse and vibrant communities to make our heritage relevant to local needs. This project was an amazing opportunity to do just that."

For more information go to bit.ly/47JLGD0.