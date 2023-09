The Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC and Vitalant are hosting Brats with the Brave & Battle of the Badges at Kirkwood Mall on Wednesday.

The event is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the north entrance. It aims to show appreciation for military personnel, health care workers and first responders.

Chamber EDC staff will be serving brats, chips, cookies and pop while supplies last. Attendees are encouraged to donate blood. The Vitalant nonprofit supplies blood to North Dakota hospitals.