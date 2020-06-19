Body of missing man pulled from river; no foul play suspected
Body of missing man pulled from river; no foul play suspected

Authorities on Friday identified a body pulled from the Missouri River as a Bismarck man who had been reported missing earlier this week.

The body of Bradley Agard, 37, was recovered Thursday night south of the Fox Island boat ramp, inside a car he had been believed to have been driving. No foul play is suspected in his death, according to Bismarck Police Sgt. Mike Bolme. An autopsy is planned Monday.

Agard had last been seen about 4:30 a.m. Monday when he left a Meadow Lane residence. Police on Wednesday night sought the public's help in finding him.

Bismarck officers, members of the Burleigh County dive team, and officials with the state Highway Patrol, state Game and Fish Department and Bismarck Rural Fire Department responded to the river midafternoon Thursday.. The car with Agard's body inside was recovered about five hours later.

 

