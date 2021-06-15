 Skip to main content
Body of missing Bismarck kayaker found
Body of missing Bismarck kayaker found

The body of a Bismarck kayaker who went missing has been recovered.

Joby Seagren, 41, went missing June 5 while kayaking with friends on the Missouri River in the Kimball Bottoms area south of Bismarck.

A fisherman found his body Monday in the main channel of the river about 2 miles south of where Seagren went missing, according to Burleigh County Sheriff's Maj. Gary Schaffer. The fisherman secured the body and brought it to shore. He contacted authorities about 11:15 a.m., Schaffer said.

Emergency responders and volunteers used sonar equipment, searched on foot, and used a drone and a North Dakota Highway Patrol airplane. Rescue teams later suspended the underwater search but kept up aerial searches.

Authorities don't suspect foul play in Seagren's death. His body showed "no obvious trauma," Schaffer said. An autopsy has been ordered.

"We want to be thorough," Schaffer said.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

