Body of 22-year-old Lincoln man found in Mandan river channel

The body of a missing Lincoln man was found Sunday in a channel off the Missouri River in the area of South Bay Drive and 40th Avenue Southeast in Mandan.

Mandan police received a possible missing person report for the 22-year-old man Sunday afternoon. Items believed to belong to the man were located on the ice of a river channel near where he was last seen Saturday evening. Dive teams from the Morton County and Burleigh County sheriff’s offices found the body in an area of open water in the channel.

There was no immediate word late Sunday on whether foul play was suspected. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and an autopsy will be performed. The man's name was not immediately released.

