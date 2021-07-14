Bobcats beef up defense in NAHL draft

Only four goalies got the call from Central Division teams. Sedevie said teams had been busy on the goaltender front prior to the Wednesday draft.

"Aberdeen took one in the (June) supplemental draft and Minot tendered one before the draft. And Amarillo, which is now North Iowa, had a couple back and Austin has goalies back," he noted.

The Bobcats had taken care of their selections when the fourth round was complete, while some other NAHL teams were active much later in the day. The Johnstown, Pa., Tomahawks of the East Division kept dipping into the talent pool until the 17th round.

With seven returning players and seven tendered players, the Bobcats had a limited number of draft picks. Tendered athletes — each team is allowed seven — are protected from the draft, even though they are not rostered players.

"You need your sixth pick to be as valuable as your first pick if you can possibly do it. ... It's a nerve-wracking deal. It gets your heart ticking," Sedevie said. "It's important to us this year, that's for sure."

Although the league's draft is conducted in one day, Sedevie said the bits and pieces that make up a team's draft-day file are collected 365 days a year. He calls it homework.