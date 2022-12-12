BNSF clears another hurdle in rail bridge project; preservation group denied state hearing

North Dakota regulators on Monday issued a water quality certification necessary for BNSF Railway's plans to build a new bridge over the Missouri River between Bismarck and Mandan.

The state Department of Environmental Quality also has rejected a request for a public hearing from a local group hoping to preserve the existing bridge that dates to the late-1800s.

The federal government delegates authority to states and tribes under the Clean Water Act to protect the quality of federally regulated waters within their borders. DEQ said it concluded that the removal of the existing rail bridge and construction of a modern structure will comply with state water quality standards.

The certification includes several conditions ranging from removal of dredged material and debris to having emergency response equipment on hand. It also bars BNSF from using explosives to remove the existing bridge. The railroad has said dismantling the bridge rather than blowing it up also will ensure that pieces of it can be retained if any groups wish to use them for historic preservation projects.

The state certification came after a public comment period that ended late last month.

“Some commenters mentioned the historical ownership and cultural significance of the bridge; however, those concerns are outside the scope of our water quality certification process," said Karl Rockeman, director of DEQ's Division of Water Quality.

The state's formal response to the request by the Friends of the Rail Bridge nonprofit for an administrative hearing says no state or federal rules require one, and that the concerns the group raises are beyond the scope of the department's authority.

"The public notice and comment period has provided adequate due process," the response states.

FORB raised several issues it believes warranted an administrative hearing, including its stance that the state of North Dakota -- not the railroad -- owns the bridge. The U.S. Coast Guard previously decided BNSF has "clear title" to the bridge, and BNSF has called FORB's state ownership argument "legally absurd."

The bridge opened in 1883; the spans were replaced in 1905. BNSF wants to tear it down and replace it with a bridge that can handle modern rail traffic and have the capability of carrying a second track in the future should train volume make it necessary. FORB believes the bridge is historically significant and should be preserved as a tourist attraction.

The Coast Guard, which decides on projects proposed along that part of the river, recently completed a lengthy environmental review of the railroad's plans and concluded the best alternative is to build a new bridge about 20 feet upstream and remove the existing one. A formal "record of decision" finalizing the federal position is anticipated later this month, according to Coast Guard Bridge Management Specialist Rob McCaskey.

The railroad also needs a federal construction permit, which could be issued at the same time, and a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers related to working in the river. It also needs a permit from the state Department of Water Resources giving it permission to build the project within "sovereign lands" of North Dakota, which are defined as areas lying within the ordinary high-water marks of navigable lakes and streams. That application is still under review.

FORB last week also said it would request an administrative hearing on the sovereign lands permit. The Department of Water Resources as of Monday had not received a request, according to spokesman Lee Greuel.

"The department would review and consider any received request in accordance with guiding North Dakota rules and statutes," he said.

FORB has indicated it's considering a lawsuit. Attorney Lyle Witham told the Tribune late last week "The law requires that administrative remedies be exhausted before legal options are brought," and that the group would "evaluate its next options" if an administrative hearing wasn't granted.