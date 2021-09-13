Bluer skies on North Dakota's horizon after a hazy summer

The summer of poor air quality in North Dakota may be coming to an end.

The air quality first deteriorated in early July, but it improved by late August and has largely stayed better with the exception of a hazy day last Friday. The outlook hinges in part on the weather over the Northern Rockies in the Western United States, and it's possible North Dakotans could still see a few days more of haze this month.

"I imagine it's going to take the first few snowfalls out there in the higher terrains where these fires are raging to really knock these fires down," said Zack Hargrove, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

Some of those areas already have seen winter storm alerts.

Nevertheless, fires are still burning out West. Whether their smoke reaches North Dakota depends on weather patterns and the wind, said Jim Semerad, director of the Division of Air Quality with the state Department of Environmental Quality.

"We have had some other years when we have been affected by wildfire smoke but to our recollection we have never seen anything to this extent," said Semerad, who has monitored air quality within the state since 1984.