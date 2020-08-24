 Skip to main content
Bison to play one football game this fall after all
Bison to play one football game this fall after all

FCS Championship Football

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance (5) warms up before the FCS championship game on Jan. 11 in Frisco, Texas.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

North Dakota State will play one football this fall after all.

The school announced Monday the Bison will host Central Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 2:30 p.m. at the Fargodome. It will be the first meeting between the team teams.

NDSU announced last week it would not play any games this fall. The university attempted to find three opponents but could find none, it said.

"It's an exciting day today," NDSU football coach Matt Entz said in a conference call with reporters. "The team is excited to get back to work."

Fans will be allowed to attend the game, although seating capacity has not been determined. NDSU athletic director Matt Larsen said they expect to announce more on ticketing for the game late this week or early next week. All fans attending the game will be required to wear a mask. Tailgating will not be allowed.

