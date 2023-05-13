North Dakota's capital is becoming a city not just of state government but also of state champion trees.

Nine new entries were made this year to the North Dakota Register of Champion Trees, including four in Bismarck -- a river birch, littleleaf linden, common honeylocust and apricot. That brings the city's total to nine.

The register is a list of the largest of various types of native and non-native trees in the state. It’s patterned after the National Big Tree Program sponsored by the American Forests conservation nonprofit. The NDSU-North Dakota Forest Service updates the state list yearly, and a champion tree stays on the list until it’s dethroned.

The four Bismarck trees that were crowned this year were thanks to the efforts of Duane Elness. He's been staying with a family member in the city, though he hails from Cavalier -- a northeastern North Dakota community where he has a plot with two other state champs.

"I like trees," Elness said of his retirement hobby. "I spent a lot of my life in the woods, and you just gradually get to know trees."

Elness grew up on a farm near Sterling. He worked most of his life as a lawyer, but his last job was as a soil conservation technician, which took him to rural areas with lots of trees.

He's been searching for champion trees the past five years, and said it's kind of addicting.

"You get one (listed), and you think it would be nice to have two," he said, adding that there are a number of other trees he'd like to measure if he can get to them.

Elness has found and nominated 13 of the 86 trees on the state champion list. State Forest Service Outreach and Education Manager Beth Hill calls Elness "a rockstar, and the main reason why we see so many champions this year."

"Some of the species we had this year are not commonly grown in North Dakota, so the fact that one was nominated and there was no existing competition in our register meant that it had a good chance of getting on the register," Hill said. "But that just is a great way to show the diversity of trees that can be grown in North Dakota, and they can do well."

Temple trees

One example is the champion apricot tree and the second-place apricot tree that Elness measured outside the Simchat Torah Beit Midrash synagogue in Bismarck.

The temple at 703 N. Fifth St. was built in 1930 by the Jewish congregation in Bismarck. Noted horticulturalist Oscar H. Will -- who started the first nursery in North Dakota -- planted the apricot trees that same year to see if they would grow in the state's climate, according to organization officials. Fruit trees also are important in the Jewish faith.

Regional Director Vicky Bemman said Israelites planted fruit trees "for the fruit for them to eat, so they would always have food. It's also symbolic -- we are to produce fruit in our lives."

The state champion apricot tree is about 33 ½ feet tall, with a circumference of 8 feet and an average crown spread of just over 29 feet.

Capital champs

The other champion trees crowned in Bismarck this year are:

A river birch owned by Michele Stockert at 101 N. First St. It's 50 feet tall, with a circumference of 4 feet 8 inches and and average crown spread of about 54 ½ feet.

A littleleaf linden owned by Arlan Scholl of the Bismarck-Mandan Elks Lodge, 900 S. Washington St. It's 47 feet tall, with a circumference of 8 feet 3.25 inches and an average crown spread of 45 feet.

A common honeylocust owned by Sharon Fischer at 108 W. Reno Ave. It's 64 feet tall, with a circumference of 7 feet 9 inches and an average crown spread of about 50 ½ feet.

Other Bismarck champions crowned in previous years:

Green ash, 1910 Laforest Ave., owned by Alecia Fedorenko.

Horse chestnut, 1418 Porter Ave., owned by Peter Feist.

Amur maple, 530 E. Capital Ave., owned by Glaser Properties.

Sycamore, 905 N. 12th St., owned by the city.

Red oak, 920 Arthur Drive, owned by Jim Fuglie and Lillian Crook.

Other new champs

Other new champion trees crowned around the state this year included a northern pin oak and a bitternut hickory on the Cavalier plot owned by Elness, a slippery elm south of Valley City, a yellow birch north of Cavalier, and a cottonwood owned by Paul Dede on a farmstead in Cass County.

The cottonwood also is considered the largest tree in North Dakota, according to the Forest Service. It's 123 feet tall, with a circumference of 29 feet 3 inches and an average crown spread of 77 feet 2 inches.

Elness said the two champions that he owns "are not big trees yet."

"But I want them to be on the list because those species weren't on the list," he said. "It's important for people to know that those species do grow in North Dakota. We need more diversity in planting trees."

The North Dakota Register of Champion Trees, with photos, is at bit.ly/3nLvY8l. The Forest Service asks that people who wish to visit a champion tree on private property first obtain permission from the landowner.

For information on how to nominate a champion tree, contact Hill at beth.hill@ndsu.edu.