'You couldn't reach out': Pandemic limits funeral services

Genny Berg was a beautiful woman.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. One of 14 siblings. A gifted writer. A devoted Christian. A giving friend.
"I was very, very blessed," said Steve Berg, her husband of 31 years. "I was married, I believe, to the finest person I could ever know."
Genny Berg, 67, died April 3 from complications of a blood disorder. No more than 10 people could attend her funeral or burial.
"It just wasn't supposed to be that way," Berg said.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, funeral services have been limited due to federal guidelines to avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.
Bismarck and Mandan funeral homes are following these guidelines, along with offering livestreams of services and future memorials to accommodate grieving families.
"Your heart just goes out to these families," Bismarck Funeral Home and Crematory owner Mike Nathe said. "It’s bad enough they’re suffering the loss of a family member. Now they have to deal with all this on top and then limit their time to grieve and the way they grieve."
"Right now they're not able to celebrate their loved one's life the way they want to, traditionally," said David Wise, owner of DaWise-Perry Funeral Services in Mandan. "Having 50, 100, 150 people at a service, whether it's at a church, whether it's at a funeral home and then having lunch after, you can't necessarily do that right now."
It's hard to tell if there will be a flurry of memorial services or celebrations of life after the pandemic wanes, funeral directors say, but they are keeping track of families who might opt for services at a later date.
"A lot of it, truly, later on is going to be what the families' needs are and then trying to adapt our schedule to then help them in any way we can to provide those needs at a later day if they desire to," said funeral director Joe Braun, of Eastgate and Parkway Funeral & Cremation Service in Bismarck.
Ten or fewer people are allowed at a burial's committal prayer at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery south of Mandan, said Cemetery Director Pamela Helbling-Schafer. The flag folding and "Taps" still take place, but firing teams no longer appear. Full military funeral honors will be available in the future for any families who lost a veteran amid the pandemic.
"We will certainly accommodate them and do those arrangements," Helbling-Schafer said.
Berg said he and his wife had pre-planned a funeral service expecting hundreds of people. Her family is about 160 people, all of them a tight-knit bunch, Berg said. Then there are the Bergs' friends, too.
Instead, only immediate family could be there -- their children, grandchildren and two brothers.
"To see all the pews empty and to come in there -- I’ve been to many funerals and I’ve just never, ever been to one like this because it was like nobody was there. I know they were there in spirit, they were thinking of my wife, but you couldn’t reach out and touch somebody. You couldn’t reach out and say, 'Hey, I love you,' or anything," Berg said.
"It wasn’t cold, don’t get me wrong. It was absent of life, people, that otherwise my wife deserved," he said.
Hundreds of people watched the livestream of her funeral service.
"And that was beautiful," Berg said.
Support from friends and family and neighbors has been "just awesome," he said.
Cards. Flowers. Food. Phone calls. Text messages. Emails.
"It's not just a few people, it's hundreds of people that we know," Berg said.
His family plans to hold a celebration of life at a later date to remember the woman who was so loved.
The woman who sent cards weekly to family, neighbors and friends for birthdays, anniversaries, get-well-soon or to simply brighten their day.
Who for 20 years planted flowers at her family's church in Bismarck.
"The people that knew her, know her, and the people, the friends and family that have been in her life and people -- she made such an impact on people -- there's not anybody that didn't say this lady was like an angel," Berg said. "And she was."
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
