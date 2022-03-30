Yard waste drop sites open in Bismarck

Bismarck’s yard waste drop sites have opened.
Accepted items are flowers, garden waste, leaves and grass. Items that are not accepted include branches, garbage, shrubs, sod and trees.
People are asked not to dump grass on the ground. If containers are full, set grass bags by the containers. People who have a trailer full of grass should empty it at the landfill during regular hours -- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
People should not place plastic bags in the yard waste containers, and yard waste should not contain animal waste.