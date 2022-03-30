 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Yard waste drop sites open in Bismarck

  • 0

Bismarck’s yard waste drop sites have opened.

Accepted items are flowers, garden waste, leaves and grass. Items that are not accepted include branches, garbage, shrubs, sod and trees.

People are asked not to dump grass on the ground. If containers are full, set grass bags by the containers. People who have a trailer full of grass should empty it at the landfill during regular hours -- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

People should not place plastic bags in the yard waste containers, and yard waste should not contain animal waste.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Milky Way likely formed billions of years earlier than previously though

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News