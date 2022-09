Workers this weekend will stencil and paint the city of Bismarck logo on the 1 million gallon 43rd Avenue water tower.

The work is part of a rehabilitation effort aimed at adding another 30 years to the life of the tower, which was built in 1992.

Workers will place the logo on the east side of the tower and anticipate completing the task by Sunday night. Normal water pressure will be restored to northwest Bismarck once the tower is back online, according to information from the city.