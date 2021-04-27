Work starts on I-94 bridge damaged by over-height semitrailer

A repair crew has started work on a bridge over Interstate 94 that has been closed since it was struck two weeks ago by an over-height vehicle.

The concrete deck and all three steel girders of the bridge east of Bismarck were damaged, said Larry Gangl, Bismarck district engineer with the state Transportation Department. The bridge is on a county road and crosses the interstate about a mile south of 43rd Avenue Northeast and 2 miles north of Highway 10.

The department closed the bridge April 13 so it could assess the damage and determine if it could be fixed, or if the bridge would have to be replaced.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“All indications are that it is repairable,” Gangl said.

A crew that specializes in steel structures started work on the bridge Tuesday. The repairs will take two or three weeks, Gangl said. The department will bill the carrier, Williston-based Copper Tip Energy, for the estimated repair cost of $150,000.