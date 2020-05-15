Work on I-94 through Mandan begins Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Road work and lane closures will begin Monday on Interstate 94 through Mandan, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The project will include profile grinding of three sections of westbound I-94 starting at the Grant Marsh bridge to just west of Exit 153 (Mandan Avenue Interchange), and eastbound I-94 in two locations at Exit 156 (East Midway Interchange) just east of the three-lane section.

Seal coat work will begin on both eastbound and westbound I-94 on Tuesday, from Exit 153 to Exit 147 (state Highway 25 Interchange).

The interstate will remain open to traffic at all times, with lane closures. During construction, traffic control will be changing daily, and speeds will be reduced to 45 mph or lower through the construction zone.

The project is expected to be complete in a few weeks depending on weather.

